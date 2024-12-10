Exclusive — Marsha Blackburn on Hegseth Confirmation: ‘I Think Pete Is Going to Make It Through’

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) believes Pete Hegseth, President-elect Donald Trump’s choice for defense secretary, will make it through the confirmation process, the senator said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily, praising all of Trump’s nominees as nontraditional.

“I think Pete is going to make it through. He’s doing a great job. Pete is a terrific guy, and I sent him a text this weekend. I got off the plane in Nashville, and before I got to my car, there were three different groups of people that were shouting out, ‘Confirm Pete Hegseth!'” Blackburn began.

“And then I met with my academy board guys, and they were saying, ‘Confirm Pete Hegseth,'” she said, noting that she went to an event in her home county, and people were saying the same thing: “Confirm Pete Hegseth!”

“Even at breakfast with Santa on Saturday morning, there were people saying, ‘Confirm Pete Hegseth!’ I told Pete, I said, you know what? Tennesseans have adopted you. We have. We’re thrilled to have you as a Tennessean. They are supportive of you, and they are cheering for you and praying for you and Jen and the kids as you go through this process,” she added.

Blackburn added that she is “thrilled that the Trump nominees” are not traditional nominees — products of the D.C. swamp.

“They’re not people from inside the box. They are people from outside the box. That is what the American people have overwhelmingly voted for. They want to see change. They want to see responsiveness. That is what Donald J. Trump is going to give them, and they are ready for it to be a change of process, a change of business. They want to get rid of two tiers of justice. They want equal access. They want to make certain that the federal government is wise in how they spend taxpayer dollars. So I’m supporting all of the President’s nominees,” she said. “He has earned that right because the American people gave him a mandate on November 5.”

When asked which nominee she was the most excited about, Blackburn named Pam Bondi, Trump’s choice for Attorney General.

“I have known Pam and worked with her for the last decade, and she is going to be a tremendous Attorney General for the United States. She will straighten out that Department of Justice,” the senator predicted.

