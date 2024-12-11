Exclusive — Rep. Josh Brecheen: Elon Musk Has Made the Idea of Cutting Government Waste Popular

Elon Musk has made the concept of slashing waste popular, and he has “ink by the barrel,” Rep. Josh Brecheen (R-OK) said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily.

Speaking about the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), host Mike Slater expressed concern that some members of Congress will not have the courage to do what is right and cut spending.

“My comment to Vivek and Elon — one of the last speakers on stage was speaking to Elon, when I said this: ‘You’ve made it popular. You’ve made the concept of cutting right now popular, and you have ink by the barrel,'” Brecheen responded.

“So my enthusiasm is the power of the thousands and thousands, hundreds of thousands, millions of X followers — that he could put one post out that people pay attention to,” Brecheen said.

“And I said, ‘You know, you’ve got the ability to lift the roof off this building,'” he said.

He said some of his colleagues beholden to their donors will, in fact, play the game and resist spending cuts, but he said Musk has the ability to “lift the roof off this building and bring transparency and create that naughty list of who gets coal in their stockings moving ahead, because they refuse to implement the full agenda of what President Trump talked about.”

“It’s not just the excitement of the economy,” he added, noting that they can get the “economy roaring again” if they deal with inflation, which is directly connected to the efforts of DOGE to slash spending.

“Inflation is caused by devaluation of the currency because of overspending — the $2 trillion every year we’re overspending. We’ve lost 25 percent of the dollar’s value just since 2020, January 2020,” he added.

“We can get it back, and I know you’ll follow through,” Slater told the congressman.

