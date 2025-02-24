Exclusive — Rep. Tim Burchett: Young Democrats Getting Played by the Old Guard

Young Democrats in Congress are getting played by the old guard, Rep. Tim Burchett (R-TN) said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily.

“I think people, they don’t quite understand when the president does something by executive order with a stroke of a pen, the next president can undo that very same thing with the stroke of the pen,” Burchett said, explaining some of the progress being made in the last five weeks. However, he said it is essential for Congress to “codify everything that the president’s doing.”

“Not only is it very, very well received in the public, it is needed. $36 trillion in debt. Every 100 days we add a trillion dollars. This new budget we’re coming out with only cuts $200 billion. …. When I got to Congress seven years ago … we were spending $4.5 trillion. … Now we’re spending $7 trillion. We’ve been running a deficit spending since, I believe, since 2001. We better start looking at this stuff and doing what the President has said he was going to do, and following up with laws, because we are very short-sighted,” he explained, noting that many of these people involved do not want to cut spending for nefarious reasons — such as, they benefit from it.

“You have folks that have their wife and/or girlfriend, maybe both, work for some of these agencies, and it comes right back. You know, we’re taking the money out of America’s back pocket and putting it right in the back pocket of Congress,” the congressman said, expressing hope that Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) head Elon Musk will get a paper trail.

“Because I guarantee you there’ll be members of Congress that will be — they should be embarrassed, but they won’t be,” he said.

“You know, it’s funny how they’ve got the young ones out defending this stuff, and the old ones are kind of sitting behind the scenes,” he continued, using Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) as an example.

“You’re not seeing Pelosi down there in committee, or any of the others. It’s the young ones, the idealistic ones, that maybe, that are really just getting played by the their left-wing handlers,” Burchett added.

