Exclusive: Maine Rep. Laurel Libby Calls Her Censure ‘Political Retaliation’ — ‘Silenced for a Free Speech Issue’

State Rep. Laurel Libby (R-ME) said she was silenced for expressing her thoughts on a political issue, as she is in the thick of the battle over boys competing in girls’ sports in Maine.

Libby, who was censured for her post on the matter, said that she and constituents “filed a lawsuit in the federal district court regarding my voice and my vote.”

“And so we’re looking for correction of the situation through the courts, because the Speaker’s made it clear he’s not willing to be reasonable, and it is absolutely not acceptable for my 9,000 constituents to be disenfranchised and not have a voice and a vote in the Maine House,” she began, noting that what occurred is unprecedented.

“Nothing like this has ever happened before. I mean, this is only the fourth censure in our history, and three of those, the previous three, were all in regards to behavior within the state House, decorum, and so it’s unprecedented that a sitting legislator would be silenced for a free speech issue,” she said. “That’s what this is particularly for.”

“It didn’t happen in the State House. It was on my own time in my own home, in fact, and I was expressing my thoughts on a policy issue. So it’s pretty unprecedented that this would occur, and it’s, frankly, political retaliation, because the Speaker and the Democrat majority don’t like my stance on biological males in girls’ sports,” Libby said.

LISTEN:

Host Mike Slater quoted her controversial post: “It says, ‘Another day, another instance of an unremarkable biological male athlete’ — pretty funny way to put it — ‘who couldn’t win against other males dominating girls’ sports’… Their argument is, you posted a picture of this boy last year, getting, you know, like fifth place, and now this year, as a girl with long hair, getting first place,” Slater said.

“Now, you took out the faces of the other people on the podium, but here you doxed a minor — that’s what you’re getting censured for, not the topic,” he said, playing the Devil’s advocate.

“Yeah, that’s what they say. You know, it’s such a red herring argument, the minor argument. This is an individual who made the decision to participate in a public event, very publicly. There’s all kinds of photos all over the Internet, not just mine, and in fact, those photos were publicly available to me to post,” Libby explained, noting that this is simply the argument Democrats are using to avoid the real issue.

“And that is the fact that biological males are taking the place of females in Maine, and our young ladies are having their rights strictly — they’re being silenced, and their podiums are being taken from them by biological males,” she said. “And that’s the conversation that the Democrats in Maine do not want to have.”

Talking about her case, she said they have 21 days for the defendants to respond.

“And my lawsuit says that the censure violates the First Amendment as well as equal protection, due process and guarantee clauses of the U.S. Constitution of me and my constituents that are signed onto the lawsuit,” she added, making it clear that she will not apologize for “putting the truth out there.”

“And the truth of the matter is, there are biological males taking the place of females in Maine, and that is absolutely unacceptable,” she added.

