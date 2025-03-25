Exclusive — Rep. Burgess Owens: ‘Democratic Party Will Have to Change’

The Democrat Party will “have to change,” but Rep. Burgess Owens (R-UT) does not know if it is capable of doing so, he said on Tuesday, making the remark during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily.

Owens responded to a clip of radical leftist Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) stating during an interview that Democrats must “punch” to win elections in the Lone Star State.

“I think that you punch,” Crockett said. “I think you punch. I think you’re ok with — you’re ok with punching.”

She then added, “But, like, it’s Ted Cruz. I mean, like, This dude has to be knocked over the head, like, hard, right? Like, there is no niceties with him, like, at all. Like, you go clean off on him, right?”

“Well, what happens as we educate ourselves, people like that won’t be in D.C.,” Owens said of his colleague.

“We’re at very good point where Democratic Party is beginning to be recognized for what it is,” he said, noting that it has always been the party that has gone against the American way and the party where the racists reside.

“They’re the ones that against our kids growing even though we have black Americans” like Crockett out there, she does not care about the high illiteracy rates among black children in blue states, Owens said.

“So I think what’s happening now, the Democratic Party will have to change, and I don’t know if it’s capable doing that to be honest with you,” he said. “But the American people are changing. The American people and are becoming Independent or becoming Republicans, because that they know that this is a party that is for life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness for everybody.”

“And we give a good conversation. We articulate ourselves and talk about our vision without cursing, without threatening people,” he said, painting a contrast between Republicans and Democrats.

LISTEN:

“We can do it in the best way, and people are ready for that now. So I’m excited about where the Republican Party is,” he said, deeming President Trump “truly the most consequential president in my lifetime.”

“I think modern history and American people are ready for positive change. So let them keep doing what they’re doing, and we’re going to continue to get our numbers higher as we move forward,” Owens added.

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.