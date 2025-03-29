The Trump agenda is ushering in a “rebirth of American success,” Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves (R) said during an appearance on Breitbart News Saturday.

“You see President Trump and his administration and the leaders in Congress share our view in Mississippi, and that is, we believe government ought to take less so that you can keep more of the money that you earn,” Reeves told host Matthew Boyle on the heels of signing legislation to phase out the state income tax in his state.

“You see, we start with the premise that government doesn’t have anything it doesn’t first take from somebody else. And so we think that individual Mississippians and individual Americans know better how to spend their money than any governmental entity ever will, and that’s why what you’re seeing in the Trump administration with DOGE is so important, because it has become evident to everyone,” Reeves said, noting that one does not have to have any particular political affiliation to see these realities.

“You don’t have to be a Republican or an Independent or a Democrat to realize some of the cuts that are being made by the Department of Government Efficiency are expenditures that should have never been made,” he observed.

“And there’s no way that those liberal Democrats under the Biden administration would have used their own money to spend those reckless dollars, but yet they took the taxpayers’ money and did it. And that’s just wrong,” he continued,

“I think what you’re going to see from the Trump policies is a rebirth of American capitalism and a rebirth of American success,” he said, emphasizing that his state will certainly benefit from those policies.

One of the main reasons he believes Mississippi, particularly, will benefit from those policies is the fact that they “never gave up on manufacturing.”

“We are a manufacturing state. We are a state that makes stuff. We make stuff, and we make it really, really well. And so everything from ships to jet engines and everything, to automobiles to steel, Mississippi and Mississippians make stuff,” he said.

“And so as you see more American companies investing in America and making more stuff in America, and as you see, perhaps because of the tariff policy and for other reasons, more and more foreign headquarter companies looking to manufacture and make stuff in America, states like Mississippi and other red states, quite frankly, are going to benefit from that, because we never gave up on manufacturing,” he added.

