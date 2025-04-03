President Donald Trump made an “incredible case” to the American people on what has been dubbed “Liberation Day” as the president announced reciprocal tariffs, Rep. Mark Harris (R-NC) said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily.

Harris said tariffs are an idea that everyone seems to approach with a “guarded feeling.”

“I think, as far as the president’s presentation [of] Liberation Day, I think he made an incredible case to the American people when he held up the chart and talked about the various countries and what the tariffs were going to be,” he said, stressing the importance of returning to the practice of fair trade.

“You know, we’ve got to get back to a fair trade. You know, I think we all, as Republicans, hold to free trade and believe that’s critically important. I think the President has recognized that there has been really an ignoring of the situation that we have been facing now for decades, and he is calling for us to get back to a fair playing field,” the lawmaker said, noting that it is already beginning to work.

“I saw where the Canadians there in Ontario had said that, you know, we’ll remove all of ours, and we’ll do it quickly, if they’ll remove — if U.S. will remove theirs,” he said.

Harris said this is affecting his state already as well, citing a report indicating that one furniture manufacturer is closing their manufacturing plant in Delta, British Columbia, and moving it to North Carolina.

“And it’s going to be 170 jobs at this point that are coming. So I think the idea behind the president’s approach [is] his desire to bring manufacturing back to America,” Harris said.

“Listen, when you look at my district, you really get in and study the 8th District of North Carolina, we have been just beaten down, really over decades going all the way back to NAFTA, and we lost so many plants,” he said, noting that he had a meeting with Red Bull, which is “bringing a brand new manufacturing plant to Concord, to Cabarrus County here in my district.”

“They’re breaking ground at the end of the year, and that’s going to be a major, major feat for our district. So anything that’s going to bring back manufacturing overall… we’ve got to give it a chance,” he said, adding that while there will be short term pain, this is about the long term game.

