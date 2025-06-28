A “yes” vote for the “big, beautiful bill” is a vote moving away from woke Democrat policies and a vote for President Donald Trump’s agenda, Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) said during an appearance on Breitbart News Saturday.

Mullin said senators are still in D.C. in meetings about the budget reconciliation bill, and they expect to get to work to make to make it a reality over the weekend.

“We’re still in negotiations, but right now we’re just kind of putting the pieces together. I mean, we negotiated as much as we can. We’re putting the final pieces together,” he said, noting that senators have had dozens of meetings about the measure.

“There’s a lot of passion about it. A lot of people don’t love the bill, and we’ve said that all along. You’re not going to get a perfect bill, because even in the Senate, you take — a Republican senator from Utah is quite different than a Republican senator from Florida. And then you put Oklahoma and everybody — all the other red states in the middle, there’s some big differences here, and that’s why we negotiate,” he said.

Mullin explained that members have been told that if they have an idea, it is their responsibility to get the votes for it. Otherwise, it is merely an idea.

“And if you can’t get 51 votes, then we’ve got to move on to an idea that can get the votes, because regardless, this bill can’t fail. And so we’ve got to put a bill on the floor that can get 51 votes, that can go over to the House and get the required number,” he said, emphasizing that it must pass the House.

“It’s got to get to the President’s desk, because we got to deliver for the American people. They put us in office in November for us to control government and get away from the Biden administration’s policies. And so when we when this bill does come to the floor, which I think we’ll be voting on — when we say getting on the bill, that means that we start the 20 hour debate clock, and then we’ll do a vote-a-rama, and then the final passage,” Mullin said, expecting a final passage by early Monday.

“We could possibly get to it late Sunday, but more likely at this rate, is probably going to be early Monday. Anyway, when that final passage bill comes up, no matter where your position is on the bill prior to this, no matter how hard you fought for your idea, when a bill finally is put to the floor, complete and for passage, you have two choices,” he made clear, explaining that Republicans must unite.

“There is no C. Either choose to vote for a bill that’s moving us towards the Trump policy and into the Trump presidency era, moving us away from the Biden era and the disastrous policies,” the senator stressed.

“A ‘no’ vote says I’d rather stay with Biden’s policies. A ‘yes’ vote says we’re moving forward and putting that woke DEI, socialist, apologetic appeasement policies of the Biden administration behind us and moving forward to a new strong economy and peace through strength,” Mullin added.

