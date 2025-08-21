Exclusive — Shannon Everett: Foreign Drivers All About ‘Suppressing Wages of the American Truck Driver’

Bringing in foreign truck drivers in the United States is all about “suppressing the wages of the American truck driver,” Shannon Everett, co-founder of American Truckers United said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily.

Everett discussed the recent tragedy in Florida, which saw an illegal immigrant foreign truck driver — issued a license by the sanctuary state of California — conducting an illegal U-turn which resulted in the death of three individuals in a mini-van.

The reality, he explained, is that thousands of foreign truck drivers are being funneled into the United States, and with many operating under ghost companies, there is little to no accountability for wrongdoing.

“So all of the drivers that are involved in these crashes are coming from third world countries,” he revealed.

RELATED: This Is What Democrats Are Enabling

“There’s been this narrative across the trucking industry over the last, I don’t know, ten years, that we have this driver shortage, and somehow the number every year is always 80,000 drivers. It never changes — like we’re just always short 80,000 drivers. … But they’re bringing in drivers to come to, you know, to combat this driver shortage. But why are you only bringing them in from third world countries?” he asked.

“Why aren’t you bringing in drivers from Germany? Why aren’t you bringing in drivers from France or from, you know — and that’s because it’s really about labor dumping. It’s really about bringing in cheap labor and suppressing the wages of the American truck driver. And so this has all been done for profit,” Everett explained, noting that there are five hot spots in the country “where these drivers are kind of operating from.”

“And that’s Fresno, California; Laredo, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Cincinnati, Ohio; [and] Orlando, Florida,” he said. “That’s where their nest or their domiciles — all of their operations. And so there’s also schools in those areas that that have trainers and teachers that speak their language.”

“They even advertise in their languages. And so there’s Punjabi trucking schools, where you see the advertisements all over the internet, and all the words are in Punjab, or whatever that language is. … And then you see the same things for the Eastern Europeans, they’ll have all their advertisements up in Chicago, and it’ll all be in their native language,” Everett continued.

One individual called into the show and noted that Chicago is a “hotbed” for Eastern Europeans.

“You can go up there and try to get into a company up there, and you will be working for a Ukrainian company that has a ghost address in the United States, and they will actually change drivers’ electronic logs while they’re going down the road so they can make their deliveries on time,” he revealed.

Everett later added, “A guy from Eastern Europe … they’re paid third world wages, and so the advantage is labor. They’re able to bring them over here, exploit them, and dispatch them from over there too.”

LISTEN:

“If you get off of a plane, and I believe it’s — I believe it’s Serbia. I’m not sure what city … but there’s advertisements for a United States trucking company out of Illinois,” he said, explaining that it is one of the first big billboards one sees when they get off the plane there,

“They’re trying to recruit citizens from their country to come back and drive trucks in America,” he said.

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.