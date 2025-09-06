“Nobody at the FBI during the Biden regime can wear the mantle of good FBI agents,” Peter Navarro said during an appearance on Breitbart News Saturday ahead of the release of his book I Went to Prison So You Won’t Have To.

“There’s this temptation…to say, ‘Well, there’s plenty of good people at the FBI. And you know, it’s like, these are bad apples,'” he said, referring to the FBI agents who targeted him and others, including President Donald Trump.

“I mean, here’s the reality. The reality is you’re switching up FBI. It’s like all you sons of bitches, good though you might be, sat on your friggin’ hands and kept your mouth shut while they went after Donald Trump repeatedly, while they went after — put me in prison, put Steve Bannon in prison, investigated Christians,” he said. “You guys kept your mouth shut, so nobody at the FBI during the Biden regime can wear the mantle of good FBI agents because they kept their mouth shut.”

“I appreciate them being out in the line of duty and battle when they’re actually chasing bad guys, but I’m not buying [it],” Navarro added, emphasizing that it is crucial to hold these people accountable in the future to prevent this from happening again.

“[The book] basically makes the point that if they could do that to me and Bannon and go after Trump like they did, then they can do it to everybody, and that if we don’t hold them accountable, they’ll do it again, and they might start even doing it again as early as 2026 if the Democrats get the House back, because the subpoenas will start flying,” he warned.

“Everybody in this White House will have to make a choice about whether to bend the knee or maintain their oath of office, because by oath of office and duty, we’re not supposed to answer those subpoenas. Full stop. It’s a constitutional issue,” Navarro said, adding, “I wouldn’t mind just getting rid of the FBI and starting all over again.”

“They will keep coming for us unless we hold them accountable, and that means investigating and putting them in jail, not us,” he warned.

