Exclusive — Turning Point USA’s Andrew Kolvet: ‘People Around the World Are Going to Hear the Gospel of Jesus’ During Charlie Kirk’s Memorial

“More people around the world are going to hear the gospel of Jesus live on TV, on streaming, than at any other time in human history, in one single fell swoop” during Charlie Kirk’s memorial service, Turning Point USA’s national spokesperson Andrew Kolvet said during an appearance on Breitbart News Saturday.

Kolvet said he and Erika Kirk were remembering the funny moments with Charlie Kirk, noting that his life was anything but normal.

“Nothing was normal. And they used to always joke as a couple, and we as a team, like ‘Charlie, this is not normal.’ And so when you see, you know that was true in life, and it’s true in death, because what’s happened after his terrible, tragic assassination is not normal. The outpouring of support around the world, around the country, the overflowing response from young people wanting to start college and high school chapters, wanting to get involved, wanting to go knock doors and chase ballots and win elections, wanting to go back to church, wanting to get baptized, wanting to open their Bible,” Kolvet said, describing it as “one of the most remarkable things any of us will ever see.”

“It’s just so Charlie,” he said.

Kolvet said that he has heard from the venue where Kirk’s memorial will take place — the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona — that there is more press interest in Kirk’s celebration and tribute than there has been for the Super Bowl. That means, he continued, that more people across the world are going to hear the gospel of Jesus.

“You know what that means, Matt, is that more people around the world are going to hear the gospel of Jesus live on TV, on streaming, than at any other time in human history, in one single fell swoop,” he said. “And Matt, that’s just, that’s — there’s no better way to honor Charles Kirk,” he said, adding that it is exactly what Kirk would have wanted.

LISTEN:

“I’m just so proud of the legacy that that he’s leaving that we’re going to continue,” he added describing it as a “Super Bowl-level event.”

“You’re going to hear from all the most powerful and important people in the country. You’re going to hear from his friends and his team. There’s going to be worship music. There’s going to be singing and prayers, and there’s going to be a celebration of the man — the mountain of a man — who was Charlie Kirk. And it’s going to be — I think it’s going to be moving,” he added, noting that Kirk hated going to D.C. and noting, “I just think it’s amazing that all of Washington is coming to Arizona for Charlie, and he would be really touched by that.”

Breitbart News Saturday airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Eastern.