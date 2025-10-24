Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 874: NBA Betting Scandal Exposes How Gambling Addiction Ruins Lives

Several NBA players and coaches—some legendary—have been caught up in a massive mafia-run illegal gambling ring and sports betting scandal. The FBI has announced some indictments and more will probably be coming. Host Mike Slater discusses the multi-billion-dollar sports gambling industry, which has led to a spike in gambling addictions. He then takes calls from listeners about the impact sports betting has had on people’s lives. Also in today’s episode, Mike discusses an exchange Tucker Carlson recently had with a college student at a Turning Point USA event regarding whether American laws are based on Christianity.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show hosted by Mike Slater.

