President Donald Trump has already shown Republicans how to win, Trump advisor and CEO of X Strategies Alex Bruesewitz said during an appearance on Breitbart News Saturday.

Speaking about the importance of Republicans sticking up for the party in the Democrat redistricting efforts across the country, Bruesewitz said winning is about more than that — it is about inspiring GOP voters to know that the party will fight for the Trump agenda.

He pointed out that two weeks ago, GOP voters were not inspired to turn out for Winsome Earle-Sears in Virginia and Jack Ciattarelli in New Jersey, “because they didn’t really believe in MAGA.”

“They don’t really fight for MAGA. And the voters saw it, and our voters are seeing it right now. In Washington, DC, we have a Senate who refuses to work with President Trump to end the filibuster to confirm all of his nominees, to get his agenda through, and codify and executive orders… They’re seeing in Washington, DC, a Republican Party refusing to fight for them once again, which is totally frustrating,” he said.

“And then you’re seeing Republicans and legislatures across the country who really only have their power because of the transformation that President Trump had in their states, and they’re getting weak-kneed. And so redistricting is so incredibly important because the Democrats always figure out a way to rig the system, and they’re doing it in California. They’re doing in Illinois. They’re drawing these crazy seats, and they’re cutting into our lead, and then you’re also going to have an enthusiasm problem,” he said, pointing out that many Republican voters are not not enthusiastic to get out the vote.

“And so you have to figure out, ‘How can we make sure that we keep the majority?’ And you do it by making some of these states that were rigged more fair, and I hope that the Indiana legislature has the courage to get it done. Their voters want it. The voters would be incredibly frustrated if they don’t,” he continued, adding that the GOP also needs courage and to look at the Trump playbook.

“We’re now ten years into the Donald J. Trump experiment. Donald Trump showed the Republican Party how to win not once, not twice, but three times, and I don’t know why the Republican establishment can’t learn from President Trump,” Bruesewitz said.

“You don’t win by being weak. You win by fighting, fighting, fighting, and showing courage. And so we need to absolutely put as much pressure as we can on the state senate in Indiana to get this done. We also need to encourage the Senate in Washington to end the filibuster, get our people through, and codify the President’s agenda,” he added.

