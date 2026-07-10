It is crucial to keep states like Wyoming red and real to its values, Trump-endorsed gubernatorial candidate Megan Degenfelder said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily.

“I love Wyoming. Wyoming is the greatest state in the country, and I think it’s worth fighting for. And that’s why I’m running for governor,” Degenfelder said, explaining that there is a phenomenon across the country where conservative states are beginning to “slip” and walk away from their values, very slowly.

“Look what’s happening across this country, and you just see states that are starting to slip into the oblivion, and they’re giving in little by little on their beliefs and their values. And look at Colorado, right to our south,” she said as an example. “They slipped, and I’m not interested in that happening in Wyoming.”

“It cannot happen in Wyoming, and you know we are one of the most the most conservative states in the country. But sometimes our elected leaders don’t act that way, and I intend to fight for what we believe in,” she made clear.

Host Mike Slater asked if Wyoming is one of those states where one can feel almost “too safe,” leading to RINOs slowly taking over the state and changing its trajectory.

“And then it gets worse from there. What’s a little thing that you would be concerned about, where Wyoming could lose its way?” he asked.

Degenfelder pointed out that their ban on boys playing in girls’ sports took “several iterations” – suggesting it should not have been such a hurdle for something so common sense.

“It shouldn’t have to be that difficult. We shouldn’t have to just now be solidifying school choice in the state of Wyoming,” she added. “It’s taken us too long, and so those are areas that that I’ve led the fight in in recent years.”

“Energy development is another where we do ok, but we can do a heck of a lot better, and we’ve got to for the future of Wyoming and the United States of America,” she said, also pointing out that many individuals from blue states are moving to conservative states and changing their dynamics.

“Where I get concerned is you start to change our way of life, you start to influence our politics, and I have a problem with that. And so again, the reason that I’m fighting, my family’s been in Wyoming since the late 1800s, and I don’t intend to let that legacy down as we move forward, because you start to get those influences and they take over rural America – the way of life that really built this country [and] made us the country that we are today,” she added.

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