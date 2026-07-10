President Donald Trump said Friday that he would not sign a housing bill approved by Congress, citing the Senate’s failure to pass the SAVE America Act, which would require photo voter identification and proof of citizenship while restricting mail-in voting to specified exceptions.

“I will not sign the Housing Bill, which has been fully approved by Congress and sent to the White House, in PROTEST over the fact that the United States Senate is not capable of passing THE SAVE AMERICA ACT,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

He said the SAVE America Act is “polling at 97% with the Republican Party, and very high with the non-politician Dumocrats.”

“The Act states, quite simply, that to Vote a person must show PHOTO VOTER I.D., PROOF OF CITIZENSHIP, AND THAT THERE WILL BE NO MORE CROOKED, CORRUPT, & DESTABILIZING MAIL-IN BALLOTS,” Trump continued, noting exceptions for military service, disability, illness, and travel.

“THE SAVE AMERICA ACT’S non-passage is CRAZY, and a serious threat to any politician who votes against it!” he added.

“If the Dumocrats, or any RINO (or worse!) working with them, do not allow a positive Vote on SAVE AMERICA, TERMINATE THE FILIBUSTER, and pass this, and every other Bill that true Republicans have ever dreamt of,” he continued, referencing an “upcoming Budget BOMB” and a “1929 catastrophic style DEBT CEILING BILL!”

“The Dumocrats will TERMINATE THE FILIBUSTER, if and when they ever get the chance to do so, in their very first hour,” Trump concluded. “And I will no longer be able to call them Dumocrats again! The title of DUMB will revert to the Republicans who allowed this horrible calamity to happen to our Party, and our Nation, itself!”

Trump had previously canceled a June 24 signing ceremony for the 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act at the Capitol, saying the event would not proceed “until such time as we pass the desperately needed SAVE AMERICA ACT, which I consider to be a National Emergency.” The housing legislation, championed by Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), passed the Senate 89-10 and the House 358-32 and would prohibit institutional investors from purchasing single-family homes. Trump has supported the bill and urged House members to vote for it, but withheld his signature to press for the SAVE America Act, which would also make transgender surgeries illegal and prohibit men from participating in women’s athletics. Asked about the election legislation that day, Trump said, “Every election is important. We’re doing very well,” and accused Democrats of pushing people he described as “communists.”

Trump renewed his call for passage of the SAVE America Act during his Fourth of July address on the National Mall, telling the crowd that “all voters must show voter ID” and provide “proof of citizenship.” The audience erupted into cheers as Trump claimed the measure would end election cheating, adding, “It’s very simple.” Trump has also argued that the legislation became “even more important” after the Supreme Court ruled that states with laws allowing mail-in ballots to be counted after Election Day were not violating federal law.