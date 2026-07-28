An Indiana University initiative, the purpose of which was to train foreigners to lead NGOs catering to Muslims globally, partnered with an organization linked to Hamas and the Muslim Brotherhood, State Rep. Andrew Ireland (R-IN) said during an interview on Breitbart News Daily.

Ireland spoke about Indiana University’s (IU) Muslim Philanthropy Initiative, which he said was built around the idea of “training up people, largely in other countries, on how to fundraise and lead NGOs and nonprofits that are specifically catered to Muslim issues, Muslim causes.”

“Ever since then, it has been nothing but a sore thumb for the university. In 2022, the same initiative — that just got shut down — it had to publicly apologize for inviting this guy who had provided material aid to Palestinian terror organizations. So you know, kind of a real hiccup there,” he said, noting that it gets worse, as it has since been revealed that one of the organizations the initiative has been partnering with – including with conferences and training – is “actually a front for Hamas and the Muslim Brotherhood.”

“I think Washington Free Beacon was the first one to break that story when the U.S. Department of Treasury sanctioned that organization this year. The IU has been hosting all of these different programs with them, and so myself and a number of other patriots in the Indiana General Assembly stepped up and said, ‘Hey, there’s something going on here. Let’s find out,'” he said, explaining that they sent a letter to the university. He noted that the university did not seem to know this was happening. As soon as they heard about it, they paused the initiative, and they have since shut down the Muslim Philanthropy Initiative at IU completely.

Ireland said that a taxpayer-funded flagship research university in Indiana like IU “should be focused on issues in Indiana.”

“But instead, this organization, for the past decade, has basically been doing conferences around the world to train up other Muslim organizations, Muslim NGOs, Muslim nonprofits on how to raise money and how to lead those nonprofits,” he said, explaining that this serves as just one example of the wild woke mind virus in universities across the country.

“It kind of speaks to the broader issue we have with universities today. You know, this kind of woke mind virus of we’re going to serve anyone and everyone except the actual thing we’re there to do, which is to educate, you know, the next generation of Hoosiers, people in Indiana, so they can get jobs and you know, have gainful employment and start families–the kind of things that, you know, state universities are there to do,” he said.

Ireland added, “Instead, they’re doing everything but — and I mean, I think this is one of the most radical, crazy ones of all. Where again, they’re spending all this time gallivanting around the world, training up these Muslim organizations, including some now that appear to be tied to radical Islamic terror organizations – pretty darn concerning.”

The state lawmaker delved into Hayat Yolu, which the U.S. Department of Treasury publicly sanctioned earlier this year. He said the organization “provided material aid to Hamas, and then on top of that, it’s actually the financial hub for the Muslim Brotherhood.

“And so this organization was doing these conferences with IU and other organizations. It was kind of the co-sponsor, like the number two entity involved in all of this…as late as January 2026,” he said, adding that this serves as an example of what people need to watch out for.

“I’m, you know, glad that they [IU] investigated and that they got to the bottom of this, and they shut it down, but this is the kind of thing that should never happen at one of our public universities, particularly my own flagship alma mater, Indiana University,” he added.

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