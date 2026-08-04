Exclusive — Byron Donalds: Likely Democrat Opponent David Jolly Sided with Anthony Fauci During Lockdowns

Anthony Fauci has been “very disrespectful” to the American people, Florida gubernatorial hopeful Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) said during an appearance on Breitbart News Saturday, noting that his likely Democrat opponent, David Jolly, sided with Fauci during the COVID lockdowns.

During last week’s testimony — or lack thereof — before the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs, Fauci refused to answer questions, instead pleasing the Fifth over 100 times before lawmakers.

“I thought it was very disrespectful to the American people, because the policy recommendations of Anthony Fauci shut down so many states and so many communities across America, kept kids out of school for up to two years,” Donalds said, reacting to Fauci’s blatant show of disrespect.

He pointed out that Fauci’s recommendations have had lasting impacts still felt today, particularly with “learning loss” for children.

“It’s going to be very hard for them to get back on track. Even even five years later, it’s still going to be very hard for them to get back on track,” Donalds said, also pointing to what Fauci did to small businesses.

“And then also the amount of small businesses that were destroyed because of Anthony Fauci, all while he was making money on the side and he was becoming famous. So the fact that he came in there and pled the Fifth, I found to be just completely disrespectful to the American people,” the congressman said.

“I want that committee in the Senate to continue their investigations, and knowing Rand Paul the way I do… he’s not gonna let this go,” he said.

Donalds reminded Floridians, particularly, that while Fauci wanted to lock down the nation, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) said “no.” His likely Democrat opponent, David Jolly, however, agreed with Fauci.

“Ron DeSantis said no. We’re gonna open up Florida and have a free Florida. David Jolly agreed with Anthony Fauci, and it was so bad. This guy was living in Florida, and he left Florida when Ron DeSantis opened up our state. He moved to Pennsylvania, and then he was criticizing Governor DeSantis for his leadership during COVID-19, which, by the way, has been proven to be 100 percent correct,” he observed.

“So this is a guy who sided with Anthony Fauci. He sided with the radical left in a crazy medical establishment, and now he wants to come and lead Florida into the future,” Donalds said. “Absolutely not. He does not have the judgment to be governor of this great state, which is why we are going to win this November.”

LISTEN:

Breitbart News Saturday airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Eastern.