Transgender activists have reportedly forced feminine product brand Always to remove the “woman” symbol from their product’s packaging.

Procter & Gamble, the company that manufactures the feminine products, bowed to the transgender lobby when a transgender activist named Ben Saunders allegedly complained about the company’s use of the symbol in June.

Saunders posted the brand’s reply to Twitter, which reportedly read, “We are glad to inform you that as of December we will use a wrapper design without the feminine symbol.”

In July, another transgender activist who goes by the name Melly Bloom online asked the always brand on Twitter why it was “imperative” that the symbol be used on their product’s wrappers.

Bloom’s tweet reportedly said “There are non-binary and trans folks who still need to use your products too you know!”

The Always public relations team said the gender-neutral products will hit shelves in January of next year, According to the Daily Wire.

Proctor & Gamble issued a statement that said the company will continue to champion girls and women through the designs of their products.

The statement continued:

We’re also committed to diversity and inclusion, and after hearing from many people across genders and age groups, we realised that not everyone who has a period and needs to use a pad identifies as female. To ensure that anyone who needs to use a period product feels comfortable in doing so with Always, we updated our pad wrapper design. Our mission remains to ensure no girl loses confidence at puberty because of her gender or period and we do this through our puberty education programs, by providing access to period products with programs such as #EndPeriodPoverty, and by using our brand voice to tackle societal barriers and stigmas like we did with #LikeAGirl.

However, feminist campaigner Julie Bindel said removing the symbol from the packaging is essentially “denying the existence of women” and wrote Monday that she is upset by the company’s decision to do so:

I wrote this. I am VERY angry today: By caving into trans activists, Always have eliminated women https://t.co/JqNbKqNht2 via @TeleWonderWomen — Julie Bindel (@bindelj) October 21, 2019

“We’re now moving towards the total elimination of women’s biology,” she commented. “The women’s symbol has been used by feminists for decades. This is pure cowardice and virtue signalling from these big corporate brands who are capitulating to the trans agenda.”

On Saturday, Always tweeted that it was proud to take part in “National Period Day” which feminists hoped would raise awareness of so-called “period poverty”:

Happy #NationalPeriodDay! We’re excited to join forces with @periodmovement to continue raising awareness of the need for access to period products and #MenstrualEquity! When we come together to make a difference, we’re unstoppable! 💪 Let’s #EndPeriodPoverty! #PeriodPower pic.twitter.com/DW3dX5oEkN — Always (@Always) October 19, 2019

On Friday, Breitbart News reported that feminist activists claimed “period poverty” was an issue all over the nation and that “period stigma” was causing menstruation to be a “taboo topic.”

“Activists are pushing rallies across all 50 states in hopes of ‘demanding real change to making period products more accessible for all and ending the #TamponTax,” the report concluded.