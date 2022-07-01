Vanderbilt Health Services, which performs sex change operations for adults and partners with a children’s hospital that profits from providing hormone therapy to children, sponsored the “Kids and Family” portion of the Nashville pride parade.

The children’s portion of the Nashville pride parade included activities like face painting, a petting zoo, drag bingo, and drag queen story time with a drag performer who goes by the stage name “Veronika Electronika.” Drag queen story hour events have previously brought multiple registered child sex offenders into close proximity with children.

While the Nashville pride parade in its entirety had nearly 70 different sponsors, including Bridgestone, the Tennessee Titans, Jack Daniel’s, US Bank, Nissan, and Amazon, Vanderbilt Health was the lone sponsor of the children’s portion of the event.

Vanderbilt Health has a Clinic for Transgender Health, which offers what they refer to as “gender affirming surgery,” including both “bottom surgery,” “top surgery,” and even facial procedures to masculinize or feminize an individual’s face. Vanderbilt Health directs those who are under the age of 18 to the “pediatric transgender clinic” of a children’s hospital that is part of the Vanderbilt Health Affiliated Network and is on the Vanderbilt University campus.

The clinic at Vanderbilt’s Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital profits from services such as “pubertal blocking” and “gender affirming hormone therapy,” both of which are offered to children. One commonly used drug is leuprolide acetate, also known as Lupron, which has been used to chemically castrate sex offenders. The potential long-term risks of using puberty blockers and hormone replacement therapy are not yet fully understood.

Surgeries that seek to modify anatomy, such as those that are offered directly by Vanderbilt Health, are extremely costly, and thus profitable, operations. High monetary costs are also associated with puberty blockers and hormone treatments such as those provided by the Pediatric Transgender Clinic. Individuals can spend six figures in their attempt to become the opposite sex. Vanderbilt Health Services did not respond to a request for comment.

Spencer Lindquist is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SpencerLndqst and reach out at slindquist@breitbart.com