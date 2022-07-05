The popular online dating website Match.com lists over two dozen gender options, including “polygender,” “gender questioning,” “pangender,” and “neutrois.”

Members of the radical left continue to push radical gender ideology into the mainstream, including into children’s classrooms. Some states, such as Florida, have taken action to eradicate the woke indoctrination of children. The Parental Rights in Education law went into effect in the Sunshine State on Friday, barring classroom discussions on sexual orientation and gender identity with children in kindergarten through third grade. Despite clamoring from the left, most voters support anti-groomer laws in their states.

Nonetheless, the left continues its efforts to normalize a plethora of genders and sexual orientations, and Match.com serves as a prime example of that work.

“Which best describes you?” the online dating site reads, listing a host of options outside of man and woman. It contains well-known alternate options, such as “agender” — used to describe someone who does not have a gender — “transgender,” “trans woman,” “trans man,” “non-binary,” and “intersex,” but it also includes less commonly known options.

For instance, it includes the choice “neutrois,” which Fort Lewis College defines as a “non-binary gender identity which is considered to be a neutral or null gender” and “has considerable overlap with agender.” “Demiman” and “demiwoman” are both on the list, used to describe someone who partially identifies as either man or woman. “Polygender” — someone who identifies as multiple genders — is on the list, as is “pangender” — described as a “multigender non-binary gender identity which refers to a vast and diverse multiplicity of genders in the same individual that can extend infinitely.”

Other gender options listed include “bigender,” “gender fluid,” “gender non-conforming,” “gender questioning,” “gender variant,” “genderqueer,” “non-binary,” “other,” “two-spirit,” “trans person,” “transgender man,” “transgender person,” “transgender woman,” “trans masculine,” “transsexual,” “transsexual man,” and “transsexual woman.”

https://t.co/60TWvpLOUi has 31 listed gender options pic.twitter.com/WcN1NtnSfL — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 4, 2022

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made waves last year after extending the traditional LGBT abbreviation by using “2SLGBTQQIA+.” His version of the acronym included “two-spirit,” “queer,” “questioning,” “intersex” and “asexual,” in addition to lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender: