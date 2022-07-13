Planned Parenthood claimed that transgender identity is “cemented early in elementary school” and that even preschoolers can be transgender in a guide for parents.

The nation’s largest provider of abortions has published various different guides for parents, including one that argues that children can know if they are transgender or “gender nonconforming” when they are “early in elementary school” or in preschool.

The guide, titled “What should I teach my elementary school aged child about identity?” encourages parents to talk to their young children about transgenderism. In the guide, Planned Parenthood claims “Gender identity — including transgender and gender nonconforming identities — are cemented early in elementary school.”

The claim becomes more drastic, with the organization even saying that children in preschool can be transgender. “So in preschool and in early elementary school, trans kids are starting to realize that they’re not the gender everyone said they were when they were born,” the guide reads.

Another guide published by Planned Parenthood doubles down, claiming, “But for other kids, it’s clear as early as 2-3 years old that they’re not the gender everyone says they are.” Planned Parenthood also tells parents “don’t assume your kid will grow up to be straight,” going on to warn them that it could “lead to mental health issues, unhealthy relationships, and taking more health risks as they reach their teenage years.”

Planned Parenthood’s guide, which is specifically intended for the parents of elementary school-aged children, also directs adults to a number of left-wing organizations, including GLSEN, and the National Center for Transgender Equality. Gender Spectrum, which has a foothold in private schools and is sponsored by a medical association that performs sex change operations on children, is also listed as a resource in the guide.

Breitbart News previously revealed that schools across America have partnered with Planned Parenthood and advertised their services, in some instances even using America’s largest abortion provider as a resource for their sexual education curriculum. Certain locations of Planned Parenthood offer transgender hormone therapy to minors.

The Los Angeles Unified School District, which has a formal relationship with Planned Parenthood, partners with left-wing organizations to push transgenderism on young children, Breitbart recently reported.

Spencer Lindquist is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SpencerLndqst and reach out at slindquist@breitbart.com