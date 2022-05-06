Van Nuys High School, part of the Los Angeles Unified School District, promoted an organization on their website that provides abortion resources to teens, even pointing out that students don’t need parental permission for the lethal procedure.

The organization, called Sex, Etc, is listed on the Van Nuys High School LGBTQ Resources page, along with other far-left organizations like GLSEN. Sex, Etc. is listed under the “K-12 Educational Resources” section. The site has an “Action Center” portion of their website with an interactive map of the United States.

Under California law, the site explains that “Teens are not required to ask their parent or guardian for permission for an abortion.” The school-endorsed site continues, even providing the phone number of the National Abortion Federation Hotline for teenagers who require financial assistance for an abortion.

The site also provides a phone number that students can call to find the nearest Planned Parenthood. Sex, Etc, ever warns against crisis pregnancy centers, remarking that these clinics “want to discourage you from getting an abortion.” It continues, claiming “they are often set up near clinics and Planned Parenthood locations to confuse patients to accidentally enter the CPC instead.”

This material is specifically promoted to teenagers by both the school and the organization itself, with their site bearing the slogan “by teens, for teens.” Several of the organization’s blog posts also highlight abortion as an option for teens.

Sex, Etc. is a project of Rutgers University and is approved by the Sexual Health Review Board. One board member is Louise Marchena, who worked for Planned Parenthood for nearly 15 years. Marchena was the Senior Director of Youth Programs for the New York branch of Planned Parenthood from 2015-2019.

The Los Angeles Unified School District has partnered with Planned Parenthood since 2019, which it refers to as one of its “Student Wellbeing Centers.” Dr. Maya Angelou Community High School, another school in the LAUSD, links to Planned Parenthood directly on its Student/Family Resources page.

Van Nuys High School Principal Lourdes De-Santiago Ramirez did not immediately return a request for comment.

Spencer Lindquist is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SpencerLndqst and reach out at slindquist@breitbart.com