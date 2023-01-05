State Department Advertises $1.5 Million Grant for Global LGBT Activism

The U.S. Department of State is advertising and partially funding a $1.5 million grant opportunity to support pro-“LGBTQI+” activism around the world.

“The Global Equality Fund” for “LGBTQI+ Programs” will be administered by the U.S. Department of State, Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor, which hopes to “empower local movements” and “promote full social inclusion.”

The grant opportunity, which was announced on December 29th, 2022, will provide between $750,000 and $1,500,000 to organizations that support the “LGBTQI+” agenda.

While the grant’s description discusses violence prevention efforts, the money may also be used to increase the organizational capacity of pro-LGBTQI+ movements across the globe.

An associated document called the “Notice of Funding Opportunity” goes into greater depth regarding the scope of the initiative. In addition to empowering local movements and promoting “full social inclusion,” the grant is intended to “address critical issues of justice.”

The money for the grant will come from a variety of sources, including from the governments of the United States, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, Italy, Montenegro, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Argentina, Australia, Chile, Croatia, and Uruguay. Other funders of the initiative include Deloitte, the John D. Evans Foundation, Hilton, the Royal Bank of Canada, and Bloomberg LP, among others.

The grant hopes to improve “access to justice,” as well as to aid the “development and enforcement of restrictions on so-called ‘conversion therapy’ practices.”

It also seeks to directly bolster the activism efforts of pro-LGBTQI+ organizations by increasing their strategic capacities in a number of different ways.

One such objective is to develop “increased shared strategies and understanding within and across LGBTQI+ communities,” with a special emphasis on “strategies with an intersectional approach to LGBTQI+ rights, including attention to intersections of race, ethnicity, indigeneity, and ability.”

There’s also a desire for “improved organizational capacity of LBQ-, transgender- and intersex-led civil society organizations.” In addition, the grant hopes to foster “improved cross-movement unity in response to threats posed by anti-LGBTQI+ and anti-democratic actors.”

Yet another priority is the development of strategies to counter the activism of those who opposed gender theory. The goal is for LGBTQI+ activist groups to have “improved knowledge of and strategies to address anti-LGBTQI+ and anti-rights organizing (in particular, so-called “anti-gender” movements).”

The grant also seeks to promote “social inclusion,” which they say includes “improved representation of LGBTQI+ people in government institutions, policy-making bodies, and political processes.”

The grant also seeks to impact media coverage and hopes to foster “increased respectful and accurate media reporting to improve awareness of the human rights of LGBTQI+ persons.”

The funding opportunity, which has a funding opportunity number of SFOP0009294, is open to public, private, and state educational institutions, as well as to LGBT non-profit organizations around the world.

The notice of the funding opportunity notes that organizations that apply for the grant should “be led by, or have strong support from and participation by, LGBTQI+ organizations and communities.”

The State Department did not respond to a request for comment prior to publication.

Breitbart News previously revealed that the State Department gave $30k to a pro-trans group in Kyrgyzstan that partners with George Soros’ Open Society Foundations. The organization also advocates for pro-LGBT education in schools.

In addition, Breitbart News also revealed that the State Department was also preparing to spend up to $50k to promote transgender activism in India. The funds would specifically go towards the creation of “pride/rainbow groups” inside corporations. The money would also help establish pipelines of transgender talent for corporations in India.

Spencer Lindquist is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SpencerLndqst and reach out at slindquist@breitbart.com.