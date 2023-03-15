New York Attorney General Letitia James to Host Drag Story Hour for Kids

New York Attorney General Letitia James is holding a “drag story hour” event which will be open to children.

A promotional poster for the event states “Families with children are invited to join Attorney General James, drag storytellers, and city and state elected leaders.”

James gained national notoriety when she took legal action against former President Donald Trump.

The poster lists the names of one State Senator, four assembly members, and six council members who will be in attendance at the event, which is scheduled to take place on Sunday, March 19th.

The promotional graphic reveals that the event is being put on by several different organizations, including the Brooklyn Public Library and the New York chapter of Drag Story Hour.

“My office is proud to host a Drag Story Hour read-a-thon,” James stated in an Instagram post advertising the event.

Breitbart News reported in July that the Brooklyn Public Library organized an event aimed at teenagers called “Teen Time: the Art of Drag – Makeup Tutorial.” In the same month Breitbart News reported that the Brooklyn Public Library held a campaign called “Books Unbanned,” which promoted sexually graphic and explicit books to minors.

Meanwhile, the Drag Story Hour organization has a history of repeatedly bringing registered sex offenders into close proximity with the young children who are brought to their events.

The drag event will also be held in conjunction with the Queens Public Library, the New York Public Library, the Pride Center of Staten Island, and an organization called Destination Tomorrow. It is also being cosponsored by a group referred to as “The Center.”

Spencer Lindquist is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SpencerLndqst and reach out at slindquist@breitbart.com.