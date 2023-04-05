A top Democrat in the Wyoming State Legislature posted a meme implying leftists should use violence to “protect trans folks against fascists and bigots,” just days after a transgender shooter killed six at a Christian school in Tennessee.

The meme, posted by Democrat Rep. Karlee Provenza, the minority whip, states “Auntie Fa Says: protect trans folks against fascists and bigots.” The fictitious name “Auntie Fa” appears to be a reference to antifa, a violent group of leftist rioters and agitators known for attacking conservatives.

This was posted on Facebook yesterday by the Democrat Minority Whip in the Wyoming House of Representatives @Provenza4Wyomin. Less than a week after a trans person killed three Christian children in Nashville. pic.twitter.com/2I25iXN8Ij — Greg Price (@greg_price11) April 2, 2023

The meme includes a picture of a woman holding a rifle. Provenza posted the picture just days after a trans-identifying woman carried out a targeted mass shooting at a Nashville Christian school, taking the lives of three young children and three adults.

At one protest inside the Tennessee State Capitol, some demonstrators held up seven fingers during a moment of silence, commemorating not just the six Christians who were killed in the mass shooting, but also the mass shooter herself.

Though police have recovered a manifesto for the shooter, they have not released it to the public. The Metro Nashville Police Department has, however, stated that the Covenant School was specifically targeted by the shooter.

The meme posted by Provenza comes as the transgender movement adopts increasingly hostile rhetoric.

Nebraska State Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh (D) called legislation to ban the use of puberty blockers, hormone treatment, and sex change operations on children a “genocide” and pledged to fight the legislation.

“I will burn the session to the ground over this bill,” she stated, adding a threat: “If this legislature collectively decides that legislating hate against children is our priority, then I am going to make it painful — painful for everyone.”

Meanwhile, Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan (D) was pictured wearing a shirt that says, “Protect Trans Kids,” alongside an image of a knife.

Democrats are openly pushing for Trans Activists to become extremists. Just look at the far left Lieutenant Governor of Minnesota with a Knife above the word Trans on her T-shirt pic.twitter.com/81UexJc8z7 — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) March 28, 2023

Breitbart News captured footage from pro-transgender counter-protesters in January in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, just south of Nashville. One protester held a sign reading “TRANS GIRLS NEED GUNS”:

A 2022 study found that youth who identify as transgender or “gender-diverse” are the most likely to undergo “violent radicalization.”

Spencer Lindquist is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SpencerLndqst and reach out at slindquist@breitbart.com