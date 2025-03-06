The U.S. National Park Service (NPS) has reportedly removed some web pages about transgender activists and LGBTQ history.

According to an NPR article published on Wednesday, the outlet said pages that had been “dedicated” to people including Marsha P. Johnson and Sylvia Rivera were gone.

“Both were transgender activists and key figures in the Stonewall Uprising in 1969. That protest against police during a raid on a Greenwich Village gay bar became a flashpoint in the struggle for LGBTQ civil rights (A photograph of Johnson remains on the NPS site, but with no mention of her role.)” the article read.

The NPS website still has a page titled The LGBT Heritage Initiative and a page that details facts about Rivera, Johnson, and another individual named Stormé DeLarverie who took part in the Stonewall Uprising.

The webpage said, “Rivera and Johnson were both important community organizers who worked to protect unhoused community youth on New York City’s streets. DeLarverie was a drag performer and lesbian advocate whose shout of protest – ‘Why don’t you guys do something?’ – reportedly caused Stonewall’s clientele to band together to resist police violence.”

The NPR report comes after transgender activists were angered once the NPS scrubbed the word “transgender” from the website for the Stonewall National Monument, Breitbart News reported in February.

The recent NPR article continued:

It is important to note that President Donald Trump in January signed an executive order called “DEFENDING WOMEN FROM GENDER IDEOLOGY EXTREMISM AND RESTORING BIOLOGICAL TRUTH TO THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT,” Breitbart News reported at the time.

The order said, “The erasure of sex in language and policy has a corrosive impact not just on women but on the validity of the entire American system. Basing Federal policy on truth is critical to scientific inquiry, public safety, morale, and trust in government itself.”

