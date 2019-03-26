Conor McGregor Reportedly Arrested in January for Alleged Sexual Assault in Ireland

UFC star Conor McGregor is being investigated in connection with an alleged sexual assault that took place in Ireland in December of 2018, the New York Times reports.

The crime was reported in Ireland, though it did not specifically name McGregor. At this time, McGregor has not been charged with a crime. In Ireland, there are laws which forbid naming rape suspects unless they’ve been convicted.

According to the Times, the accuser is a woman in her 20’s who says she was out with friends in Dublin on December 10th. Eventually arriving at the Beacon Hotel where she claims the alleged assault took place.

According to TMZ Sports:

After the alleged sexual assault, the woman went to police and filed a report — and was then taken to a nearby hospital where she was treated in the Sexual Assault Treatment Unit, according to local reports. Unclear if a rape kit was administered but it seems to be standard operating procedure for women who are treated in this particular unit. According to local reports, cops tried to obtain surveillance footage to see if they could place McGregor at the hotel at the time of the alleged incident. When approached by the media back in December, a police spokesperson said, “[Cops] are investigating an alleged sexual assault on a female which occurred in Dublin 2 in the early hours of this morning, Monday December 10th 2018.” ‘No arrests have been made and investigations are continuing.’ So far, McGregor has not commented on the allegations.

The Times published the report identifying McGregor as the “sportsman” under investigation in the incident on Tuesday, less than a full day after McGregor suddenly announced that he was retiring from Mixed Martial Arts.

