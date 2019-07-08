Nike Ad Honoring World Cup Team Champions ‘Equal Rights,’ Smashing ‘Glass Ceiling’

Nike is one again wading into political waters with its latest ad campaign celebrating the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team’s World Cup victory, with an ad touting “equal rights” and smashing “glass ceilings.”

Nike celebrated the win with a minute-long video ad featuring a variation of the “we will win” chant. The ad also notes that women are “breaking every single glass ceiling” and will have “having their faces carved on Mt. Rushmore,” the New York Post reported.

“I believe that we will be four-time champions and keep winning until we not only become the best female soccer team, but the best soccer team in the world,” a narration says. “And that a whole generation of girls and boys will go out and play and say things like, ‘I want to be like Megan Rapinoe when I grow up.'”

This team wins. Everyone wins. Victory is when we all win. It's only crazy until you do it. #justdoit @USWNT pic.twitter.com/pBU7UE2IEs — Nike (@Nike) July 7, 2019

The ad was a hit with Nike fans. On Twitter, the ad earned 238,684 likes in only a day.

Nike added the full narration in its Tweet:

I believe that we! I believe that we will be four-time champions and keep winning until we not only become the best female soccer team, but the best soccer team in the world, And that a whole generation of girls and boys will go out and play and say things like “I want to be like @mPinoe, when I grow up,” And that they’ll be inspired to talk and win and stand up for themselves, And I believe that we will make our voices heard and TV shows will be talking about us every single day and not just once every four years, And that women will conquer more than just the soccer field, like breaking every single glass ceiling and having their faces carved on Mount Rushmore, And that we will keep fighting not just to make history, but to change it forever. This team wins. Everyone wins.

