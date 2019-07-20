WATCH: Yankees’ Luke Voit Takes 91 MPH Fastball to the Face, Stays in the Game

It was the kind of hit-by-pitch sequence that would have sent most players home, and would have made Rob Riggle’s Hangover character very proud.

It happened on a bright and sunny afternoon in the Bronx, where everything seemed to be going right for the Yankees. The Bombers had already scored six runs over the course of the first three innings, and slugger Luke Voit stepped into the batter’s box to try and add to that total in the bottom of the fourth.

Instead, Voit stepped into a 91 MPH fastball from Rockies pitcher Chad Bettis, that hit his shoulder and lip.

Watch:

A scary moment in the bottom of the fourth, but take a deep breath Yankees fans. The Yankees have announced that Luke Voit was removed from today’s game for precautionary reasons and underwent concussion protocol testing. Those test results came back clear. pic.twitter.com/s92l7K6Y7z — YES Network (@YESNetwork) July 20, 2019

Voit stayed in the game. In fact, not only did he stay in the game, he went on to score in that inning. After the fourth inning, Voit was removed from the game so he could undergo concussion testing. Somehow, the Yankee first baseman cleared protocol.

Here’s a slow motion look at the play:

Luke Voit took a 92 mph fastball to the chin. Stayed in the game.

pic.twitter.com/wl26cx0Hav — Sportacus (@IamSportacus33) July 20, 2019

The Yankees went on to win the game, 11-5.

