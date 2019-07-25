Mariano Rivera Defends Support of President Trump on ‘Fox & Friends’

On Wednesday, baseball Hall of Famer Mariano Rivera re-affirmed that he respects President Donald Trump in a visit with Fox & Friends, despite criticism of his support.

Rivera cited his Christian faith and noted that he was a friend of the president before he even ran for office, USA Today reported.

“He was a friend of mine before he became president,” Rivera said. “So, because he’s president I will turn my back on him? No. I respect him. I respect what he does, and I believe he’s doing the best for the United States of America.”

The former New York Yankee star’s reaffirmation of his support of Trump came on the heels of a screed at the Daily Beast attacking him as a fool who is supporting racists.

The site’s editorialist, Robert Silverman, attacked Rivera saying the former player has, “taken part in thinly veiled propaganda on behalf of a far-right government in Israel, and gotten chummy with outright bigots and apocalyptic loons.”

But Rivera says that he supports Israel because he is a devoted Christian.

“When it comes to Israel, as a Christian,” Rivera told the Fox hosts, “if my Savior Jesus Christ, he’s a Jew, so how am I going to turn my back and say, ‘Oh, I won’t support Israel.'”

Rivera doesn’t merely support the president, he has also joined some of Trump’s initiatives. The 13-time All-Star player is co-chair of the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition, and is also part of Trump’s Opioid Drug Abuse Commission.

Trump thanked Rivera for agreeing to join the commission in January.

Congratulations to Mariano Rivera on unanimously being elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame! Not only a great player but a great person. I am thankful for Mariano’s support of the Opioid Drug Abuse Commission and @FitnessGov. #EnterSandman #HOF2019💯 pic.twitter.com/reU1gKWHSQ — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 23, 2019

