Trevor Bauer Apologizes for Angrily Heaving Ball over Fence: ‘Completely Unacceptable’

Indians pitcher Trevor Bauer did not have the kind of performance on Sunday that would enhance his trade value to a prospective buyer. To make matters worse, after getting a ball that apparently didn’t meet his standards from the umpire, Bauer heaved it over the centerfield wall.

After the game, the Cleveland right-hander apologized for his “completely unacceptable” behavior.

“There’s no place for it in the game,” Bauer told reporters.”I’m happy it didn’t result in any physical injury for anybody else. I realize I put people in danger.”

.@BauerOutage apologizes for throwing a baseball into the stands in frustration. pic.twitter.com/ZoA5IJT8l9 — SportsTime Ohio (@SportsTimeOhio) July 28, 2019

Bauer’s angry display came after the Royals’ Nicky Lopez hit a bases loaded single in the 5th. After receiving what Bauer evidently thought was a substandard baseball from the umpire, he threw it over the centerfield wall. That’s when manager Terry Francona came out to retrieve his pitcher.

Frustration boiling over, Trevor Bauer's temper got the best of him as he exited the game against the Royals. pic.twitter.com/yDUiKWoCpr — SportsTime Ohio (@SportsTimeOhio) July 28, 2019

Francona was none too pleased with Bauer’s behavior.

“We certainly discussed it, as we should,” Francona explained. “Today was a frustrating day. He did it out of frustration. I don’t want to say something that I don’t mean.”

The Royals scored eight runs against Bauer on Sunday, seven of them earned. Those totals represent a career worst for the Indians pitcher.

“I’m trying to make reparations to the people that are in this clubhouse and this organization,” Bauer said. “I’ll handle whatever else comes my way from there.

Follow Dylan Gwinn on Twitter @themightygwinn