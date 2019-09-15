Colin Kaepernick Protest Pendant Offered at Auction for $90,000

Colin Kaepernick, together with Nike, turned his protest movement into a multi-million dollar ad campaign. However, it looks like Kaepernick and Nike aren’t the only ones looking to make money off of the former 49ers quarterback.

A jeweler in New York City known as Moses the Jeweler, has created an 18k yellow gold pendant memorializing Kaepernick’s protest. The pendant also reportedly contains VVS hearts and arrow cut diamonds.

The pendant can be viewed here.

The money from the sale of the pendant will go to Kaepernick’s Know Your Rights camp. The operation he founded that teaches minority youngsters about their rights in dealings with the police.

Bidding on the pendant is set to begin in a few weeks.

