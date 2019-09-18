Comedian Tony Rock Slams Jay-Z: ‘He Don’t Care’ About Getting Kaepernick a Job

Comedian Tony Rock says that Jay-Z made a deal with the NFL that is all “about himself,” and “doesn’t care” about finding Colin Kaepernick a quarterback job in the league.

Despite the fact that the league seems to be suffering from a need for qualified quarterbacks, and with Colin Kaepernick still left on the sidelines without a job, Rock slammed rap mogul Jay-Z for throwing in with the NFL even as Kaepernick sits out another season.

In comments to TMZ, the Living Biblically comedian slammed Jay-Z for working with the NFL.

Rock noted that Kaepernick’s agent might be “reaching out” to the NFL, but the league is not reaching back. But when TMZ asked about Jaz-Z, Rock took a slap at the rapper for not caring about Kaepernick.

“Jay-Z making his money. He doesn’t care about Kaepernick playing no more,” Rock told TMZ. “He did a deal that’s about himself, it ain’t about Kaepernick.”

Jay-Z has riled some in Hollywood and the music scene by making a big deal with the NFL to program the league’s entertainment with an eye toward social justice results.

But the rapper has taken some criticism for dealing with the NFL despite Kaepernick’s troubles.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston.