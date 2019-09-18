WATCH: Patriots Show Embattled Receiver Antonio Brown in Highlight Video

Despite recent accusations of rape and sexual misconduct against Antonio Brown, the New England Patriots included a a mic’d up clip of their most recent high-profile addition in highlight footage from Sunday’s game.

The video, posted by the team’s official Twitter account on Wednesday morning, shows the embattled receiver celebrating with Tom Brady after a touchdown reception against the Dolphins. In the video, Brown can be heard saying to Brady, “I love you, baby! Great throw!”

Watch:

"That's what we needed, boys." Sunday's sights & sounds. pic.twitter.com/HOc63t185a — New England Patriots (@Patriots) September 18, 2019

On Monday, the day after the game, the NFL interviewed Brown’s rape accuser Britney Taylor for ten hours. The league plans to interview Brown next. In his debut for the Patriots, Brown caught 4 passes for 56 yards and a touchdown.

Follow Dylan Gwinn on Twitter @themightygwinn