WATCH: Jets’ Jamal Adams Calls NFL ‘A Damn Joke’ After Fine for QB HIt

New York Jets safety Jamal Adams vented his frustrations on Twitter Wednesday, after the NFL fined him for a roughing the passer penalty on Cleveland’s Baker Mayfield.

Adams called the NFL “a damn joke” after he received a $21,506 fine for the hit on Mayfield.

“This league is a damn joke!” Adams wrote. “I signed up to play football not two hand touch. Bulls—! I don’t give a damn about these soft rules protecting QBs. I’m gonna play MY brand of football everytime I step on the field. SMH.”

This league is a damn joke! I just got fined $21k for this hit, I signed up to play football not two hand touch. Bullshit! I don’t give a damn about these soft rules protecting QBs. Im gonna play MY brand of football everytime I step on the field. SMH pic.twitter.com/SKlTmBBMf0 — Jamal Adams (@TheAdamsEra) September 19, 2019

There were several personal fouls called on both teams, in what turned out to be an exceptionally physical game. While Adams certainly has a reputation as one of the hardest hitting players in the league, he has not been assessed a ton of fines.

As ESPN reports, “He had only one previous fine — $9,115 for taunting in his rookie season of 2017, according to Spotrac. In 2018, he was penalized only twice for 12 yards.”

Interestingly, the hit Adams is best known for, did not occur on the football field at all. It happened last January when he took out the Patriots mascot at the Pro Bowl.

This one is for every Patriots hater out there! I got y’all! pic.twitter.com/q0WAbDfrpL — Jamal Adams (@TheAdamsEra) January 24, 2019

That hit on the Patriots mascot was by far the most meaningful postseason play any Jets player has made in a long time.

