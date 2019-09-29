Antonio Brown to Pursue $61 Million from Raiders, Patriots

Whether Antonio Brown ever plays in the NFL again, remains an open question. What isn’t up for discussion is the money that Brown thinks he’s owed: He still wants to get paid.

The former Raiders and Patriots receiver will file 9 separate grievances and appeals against his former clubs, in an attempt to recoup $61 million in guarantees and fines.

The nine appeals represent a new NFL record for one season. However, the ninth appeal will only come into play if the NFL suspends Brown following their investigation into the sexual misconduct and rape accusations filed against him.

According to ESPN:

The grievances and appeals involve the following issues and sums of money:

• Fine appeals with the Oakland Raiders: $215,000

• Salary guarantees with Oakland: $29 million

• Signing bonus with Raiders: $1 million

• Oakland’s unpaid Week 1 salary: $860,000

• New England Patriots‘ salary guarantee: $1 million

• Patriots signing bonus: $9 million

• Patriots’ unpaid Week 3 salary: $64,000

• Patriots’ option year in 2020: $20 million

Brown took to Twitter this week and hinted at a return to the NFL. A somewhat surprising development after the embattled receiver tweeted last week that he was “done” with the league. In addition, Brown has engaged in Twitter feuds with Los Angeles’ Eric Weddle, and Cleveland’s Baker Mayfield.

Follow Dylan Gwinn on Twitter @themightygwinn