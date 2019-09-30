Asics Issues Apology After Porn Plays on Store Screens for Hours

Sports apparel company Asics apologized after apparent pornographic videos played on its store screens for hours at its New Zealand location.

“This morning an unknown person gained access to the screens above our Central Auckland store and some objectionable content was displayed on the screens,” Asics New Zealand said in a Saturday night statement on its Facebook page.

“We would like to apologize to anyone who may have seen this. We are working with our software and online security suppliers to ensure this doesn’t happen again,” it added.

Dwayne Hinagano, a security guard who witnessed the hacking and saw the screens playing the promotional content, told the New Zealand Herald that the explicit sex video ran for two hours.

“The video ran for a long time, maybe two hours from 8 a.m. until the shop staff arrived at about 10 a.m.,” he said. “Some people were shocked, but others just stopped and watched.”

Another witness said the videos had been playing since 1 a.m. — long before staff came to open the store.

American police officers are also investigating an instance where a hacker broke the code into a billboard on Interstate 75 in Michigan to show a pornographic video.