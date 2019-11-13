The NFL made news Tuesday by reporting that former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick had a workout scheduled for all 32 teams.

However, it looks like Kaepernick was only told after the workout was scheduled, and was not asked to participate in the planning stages.

Kaepernick jumped to Twitter to reveal his excitement for the workout, but he also confirmed that he was not included in the plans until the workout was already set and announced.

“I’m just getting word from my representatives,” Kaepernick tweeted on Tuesday, “that the NFL league office reached out to them about a workout in Atlanta on Saturday. I’ve been in shape and ready for this for 3 years, can’t wait to see the head coaches and GMs on Saturday.”

Note that Kaepernick said he was just told that the league reached out to his agents to tell them about the workout. The player essentially admitted that he and his team were not included in the planning stage and were only told after it was all arranged.

Kaepernick was apparently the last to know.

The workout is already being lambasted as an unserious “PR stunt.” Indeed, according to Pro-football Talk, Kaepernick had still not been told what coaches and general managers were set to attend this workout.

PFT added that the NFL told Kaepernick that the date and time of the workout were non-negotiable. Also, the league said that the workout would be recorded, and the video sent to all teams. This is also being criticized because it appears that the league is just scheduling the workout to make it look like it is trying to give Kaepernick an opportunity even though no particular team actually requested the workout.

“Under the present circumstances, then, it feels like this workout is far less about getting Kaepernick placed on a team and far more about creating the impression that the NFL is trying to help him get a job, without really helping him get a job,” PFT noted.

