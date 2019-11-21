WATCH: Tim Tebow Posts Emotional Farewell Tribute to His Dog, Bronco

Tim Tebow has never been one to hold back from expressing emotion. Though, the emotions he’s expressing now have nothing to do with faith or football.

Instead, the former Heisman winner is sharing his true feelings of love for his dog, Bronco, in the final hours of his life.

On Wednesday, Tebow took to Twitter to celebrate 10-year-old Bronco’s life.

“One of the toughest goodbyes,” Tebow tweeted. “Wanted to make a special tribute to the sweetest boy ever – thank you for all the joy you brought and all the memories.”

Bronco, was a Rhodesian Ridgeback.

“Aunt Patty, thank you for loving him and thank you to all the other people…for sharing so much love with Bronco,” Tebow tweeted. “If you had the pleasure of meeting Bronco, one of the best dogs ever, I would love to hear your story.”

Tebow has played minor league baseball for the Mets over the last three years. However, a spate of injuries and struggles at the plate have held the former NFL QB back. Tebow is still a prominent member of ESPN’s college football coverage.

