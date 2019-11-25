Kansas City Royals’ Alex Gordon Trades Autographs for Donations to Shelter

Kansas City Royals left fielder Alex Gordon was on hand with milk and cookies to sign autographs on Sunday in exchange for donations to a local domestic violence shelter.

The organization, SafeHome, provides assistance for survivors of domestic violence, and people who went to the Sunday event donated things such as baby wipes, bath towels, paper towels, and gift cards to get a prized autograph from Gordon and fellow Royals player Ian Kennedy, KHSB reported.

“We had to wait, but it was worth it. Anytime you get a chance to see the Royals, it’s good,” Royals fan Roland Sneed told WDAF.

SafeHome’s mission has been close to Gordon and his wife’s hearts, as they have held a partnership with the organization for several years.

“Domestic violence is super important to both of us. It’s important to him as an athlete and a male to be involved speaking out against domestic violence as well,” Alex’s wife, Jamie, said.

Gordon is not only using his influence to help victims of domestic violence, he is also looking to raise awareness of the issue.

“It’s just the way you should treat people in general. We’re on a big stage and a big pedestal. We need to show our support to things like this,” he said.