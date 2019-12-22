Cowboys’ Charter Plane Ruled ‘Not Viable’ to Fly Back to Dallas

As it turns out, the Cowboys couldn’t get a touchdown in Philly or Dallas on Sunday.

Hours after the Cowboys amassed three field goals in an ugly and possibly season ending loss against the Eagles on Sunday afternoon, it was announced that the team’s plane was “not viable” and could not get off the ground for the team’s return flight to Dallas.

#Cowboys source tells me the team’s charter plane has mechanical issues. So for the time being, they are stuck in Philly until they can find another. Can’t make this up — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) December 23, 2019

And it would get worse:

#Cowboys travel update: team is waiting on AA 777 charter to be ‘made viable’ while also planning on crowding large party into much smaller plane. Some travelers will be asked to stay behind in Philly. pic.twitter.com/hzwNDynYUT — mike fisher ✭ (@fishsports) December 23, 2019

One would imagine that Tony Pollard – who coughed up a crucial fumble that swung the momentum in the game – and head coach Jason Garrett, would be among those asked to remain behind in Philly. Though, it’s unclear whether Philadelphia or Dallas would want either of them.

As one might expect, Twitter was nothing but sympathetic and understanding of the Cowboys plight:

Pull a USC and leave Garrett on the tarmac — Katie Hennessey (@kay_hennessey) December 23, 2019

Who’s the mechanic? Jason Garrett? That would explain a lot. — Michael Toro (@MichaelToro10) December 23, 2019

@GreyhoundBus, it's better than they deserve. pic.twitter.com/EavmAQFUat — A man of means by no means.❌ (@Coffeesnob65T) December 23, 2019

All may not be lost, however, should the Cowboys beat the Redskins next weekend and if the Eagles lose to the Giants, then Dallas could find themselves right back in it. Though, absent a deep playoff run, it’s unlikely that Jason Garrett will still be the head coach.

But for right now, Garrett is probably just hoping to get a ride home.

