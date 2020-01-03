Bill Polian Does Not Vote Lamar Jackson for All-Pro

Former NFL executive and current NFL analyst Bill Polian, once said that Lamar Jackson should be a wide receiver in the NFL, not a quarterback. That was a bad opinion, one that Polian freely admits was a mistake.

However, just because Polian admits Jackson is a quarterback, it doesn’t mean he’s ready call him an All-Pro.

Polian was among only three voters – out of 50 – to not give their vote to Jackson for AP All-Pro. Instead, Polian and the other two voters cast their ballots for Seahawks QB Russell Wilson.

Is there an argument that Wilson should get the All-Pro nod over Jackson? Sure. Is it a good argument? No.

Jackson had a higher Total QBR and higher passer rating than Wilson, in addition to accounting for nine more touchdowns. Not to mention that the Ravens QB not only led his team in rushing, but also broke the NFL record for rushing yards by a QB.

Polian could have given his vote to Wilson because he honestly believes he’s more deserving of being an All-Pro. Or, he could have voted for Wilson out of bitterness for being so wrong about Jackson. No one except Polian knows the answer to that question, but it’s not a great look.

