Florida Cops Sever Ties with Antonio Brown, Return Donation

The Hollywood, Florida, Police Department has returned a donation made by former NFL player Antonio Brown saying that he is not a good role model and they want nothing to do with him.

The police department has been called to the former Pittsburgh Steelers’ home time and again as he and his ex-girlfriend engage in one tussle after another. Most recently, police were called when Brown and ex-girlfriend Chelsie Kyriss began squabbling when the woman arrived at the player’s Hollywood home to take their three children to school.

In another case, officers were forced to play peacekeeper when the couple was seen fighting outside the Hollywood residence once again when Brown served Kyriss an eviction notice. And throughout most of these scenes, the couple’s children were present.

Recently, though, the former player made a large donation to the department to thank them for all their efforts. But it now appears that the department wants no part of Brown’s money.

“We made the decision to sever ties between Mr. Brown and the Hollywood Police Athletic League. We did not want our youth to be subject to this type of behavior nor emulate the actions of Mr. Brown,” a spokesman for the department said according to TMZ.

The department confirmed that it had returned Brown’s donation for its 7-on-7 police athletic league, and even banned him from using their facilities to workout. The department also said that he could even be arrested for trespassing if he shows up at the field.

“We will not take money from a donor that we cannot have our youth be proud of or represent our organization,” the department concluded.

