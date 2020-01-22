Antonio Brown Locks Himself in His Home Amid Assault Investigation

Troubled former NFL player Antonio Brown has reportedly locked himself inside his Florida house as police investigate accusations that he and his trainer assaulted the driver of a moving truck.

On Tuesday, Brown was accused of assaulting a truck driver near his Hollywood, Florida, home, and police were called to the $6.5 million home once again. Some reports claimed that the police were seeking a warrant for Brown’s arrest in connection with the incident.

Hollywood police are investigating Antonio Brown for possible battery at his home today source told ESPN. There is still an active scene at Brown’s home as police determine if battery charges will be brought against him. As of now he has not been arrested. Story coming shortly. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) January 21, 2020

Tuesday it was reported that one person was already arrested in the incident. Now we know that person is Brown’s trainer, Glen Holt. Holt was apparently charged with felony burglary and battery, according to USA Today.

The Hollywood Police Department also said they are gathering more evidence to determine if Brown was part of the assault.

But as the police investigate, it has been reported that Brown has “locked himself in his house.”

The former Pittsburgh Steeler still has other legal troubles dogging him. He is being investigated for sexual assault of a woman in Florida.

Brown’s sports agent also said that he intended to cut him as a client unless he gets some mental health help. On Monday, sports agent Drew Rosenhaus said he is giving his five-day notice of termination of association under industry rules.

The local police, though, have been to Brown’s home time and again as he and Chelsie Kyriss, his ex-girlfriend involve themselves in one tussle after another.

Last week, the police were called to Brown’s home when Kyriss was trying to take the couple’s children to school, but Brown accused her of trying to steal one of his cars.

Before that, police were sent to the home when the couple began fighting as Brown served Kyriss an eviction notice.

Brown’s last team, the New England Patriots, cut him when he was hit with the latest accusations of sexual assault.

