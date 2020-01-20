Antonio Brown’s Agent Conditionally Terminates Relationship Until Brown Seeks Help

Antonio Brown’s sports agent has cut ties with the former NFL player unless Brown gets some mental health help.

Per sources, sports agent Drew Rosenhaus has said that his decision is reversible under the condition that Brown get some help in the next five days, according to NBC’s Pro Football talk.

According to NFLPA rules, a sports agent cannot fully terminate a relationship until a five-day waiting period is up.

Rosenhaus apparently hopes to convince Brown to seek help quickly to save their client-player relationship, not to mention himself.

Brown has been in and out of trouble with the police, the league, his family, and anyone else he becomes close to.

Only days ago, the police were called to the troubled Florida home of ex-NFL player Antonio Brown for yet another loud argument with his ex-girlfriend, Chelsie Kyriss.

Local police have been called to Brown’s home over and over again. Last month, the couple was fighting outside the Hollywood residence once again as Brown served Kyriss an eviction notice.

Brown was dropped by the New England Patriots last September after a woman filed an allegation of sexual misconduct against him. He has since claimed that he is done with the NFL even as he keeps hoping to be picked up by someone.

