49ers Richard Sherman on Potentially Visiting the White House: ‘I Doubt It’

The San Francisco 49ers have a whole lot of work to do before winning the Super Bowl and getting an opportunity to visit the White House, but that isn’t stopping reporters from asking them about it.

49ers cornerback Richard Sherman was asked on Thursday whether he would visit the White House if the 9ers win the Super Bowl. Sherman has bigger things on his mind, but it doesn’t seem like he would.

“I haven’t thought about it. We’ve got a long way between now and then, but I doubt it,” Sherman told the San Francisco Chronicle’s Scott Olster.

That question, which will no doubt be asked of Sherman’s teammate Nick Bosa at some point, will likely get a different response. Bosa has been an outspoken supporter of President Trump and a critic of former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick. Though, since landing in San Francisco, Bosa has avoided weighing-in on any political matters.

While White House visits have become extremely political, for the most part, most players have gone and most have enjoyed the experience. President Trump most recently welcomed the college football national champion LSU Tigers to the White House. Tigers quarterback Joe Burrows lauded Trump after the visit, saying that the president, “Showed so much love.”

Follow Dylan Gwinn on Twitter @themightygwinn