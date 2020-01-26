WATCH: Thousands Gather Outside of Staples Center to Honor Life of Kobe Bryant

Kobe Bryant
Thousands of fans gathered outside of the Staples Center on Sunday in Los Angeles to pay respect to and mourn the loss of NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna Marie Onore.

A tribute photo of Bryant was featured outside of the arena where he played for the Los Angeles Lakers, which stated, “In Loving Memory of Kobe Bryant.”

Hundreds of Bryant fans gathered outside of the arena donned purple and gold, the popularized team colors of the Los Angeles Lakers, while select fans flew team flags.

Flags were also flown at half-staff outside of the Staples Center to honor Bryant’s life and legacy.

Several fans chanted “Kobe” as they gathered around a rose petal memorial featuring the names of “Kobe” and “Gigi.” Hundreds of fans also placed flowers around the memorial.

Other fans chose to pay tribute to Bryant and his daughter outside of the arena by chanting, “Thank you, Kobe” and “MVP.”

Both Bryant and his 13- year-old daughter Gianna Maria Onore were killed Sunday morning in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, which reportedly left all nine people on board dead.

TMZ reported that Bryant “was known for commuting from Newport Beach, CA to the STAPLES Center in downtown Los Angeles in his Sikorsky S-76 chopper. Bryant is survived by his wife Vanessa, and three of his daughters — Natalia, Bianca, and their newborn Capri.

