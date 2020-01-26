WATCH: Thousands Gather Outside of Staples Center to Honor Life of Kobe Bryant

Thousands of fans gathered outside of the Staples Center on Sunday in Los Angeles to pay respect to and mourn the loss of NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna Marie Onore.

A tribute photo of Bryant was featured outside of the arena where he played for the Los Angeles Lakers, which stated, “In Loving Memory of Kobe Bryant.”

Huge crowds of #KobeBryant fans still gathering at Staples Center, colliding with arriving Grammys attendees pic.twitter.com/V6D6GXDehi — Sam Levin (@SamTLevin) January 27, 2020

Hundreds of Bryant fans gathered outside of the arena donned purple and gold, the popularized team colors of the Los Angeles Lakers, while select fans flew team flags.

Flags were also flown at half-staff outside of the Staples Center to honor Bryant’s life and legacy.

Several fans chanted “Kobe” as they gathered around a rose petal memorial featuring the names of “Kobe” and “Gigi.” Hundreds of fans also placed flowers around the memorial.

An update on the scene across from Staples Center: "Kobe" chants in front of a fan-created memorial to Kobe and Gigi. pic.twitter.com/qR3cGas3qO — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) January 26, 2020

Other fans chose to pay tribute to Bryant and his daughter outside of the arena by chanting, “Thank you, Kobe” and “MVP.”

"THANK YOU, KOBE." Hundreds of fans chanted outside the Staples Center to pay tribute to basketball legend Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash in Southern California. https://t.co/xdOulVCI6b pic.twitter.com/ujSr5wMYdL — ABC News (@ABC) January 26, 2020

“Thank you Kobe” and “MVP” chants echo around LA live pic.twitter.com/KgxrR78IYl — Zach Schwartz (@zachzachzach) January 26, 2020

Both Bryant and his 13- year-old daughter Gianna Maria Onore were killed Sunday morning in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, which reportedly left all nine people on board dead.

TMZ reported that Bryant “was known for commuting from Newport Beach, CA to the STAPLES Center in downtown Los Angeles in his Sikorsky S-76 chopper. Bryant is survived by his wife Vanessa, and three of his daughters — Natalia, Bianca, and their newborn Capri.