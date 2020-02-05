WATCH: Miami Strippers Seen Wading Through Ocean of Cash at Super Bowl Party

Videos showing strippers in Miami, Florida, wading through an ocean of cash at a Super Bowl party has washed over the Internet this week, proving that maybe the city’s exotic entertainers were some of the biggest winners on Super Bowl Sunday.

The amazing video shows the strippers walking through thousands of dollar bills that are lying on the floor in a carpet so thick that the floor is not visible in the image, the New York Post reported.

Another video shows the heavily tattooed rapper, Post Malone, literally handing out bundles of dollar bills at a Miami club. It is reported he dropped $50,000 in cash that night.

Trick or treating at Posty's house be like pic.twitter.com/1kX2c8y2sT — Beer, Thongs & Bent Knees3 (@Redd_Iverson3) February 1, 2020

And former NFL player and recently inducted Hall of Famer Edgerrin James was also seen among piles of cash at an event entitled the “Stripper Bowl.”

Ex-NFL RB Edgerrin James is hosting a "Stripper Bowl" after Super Bowl LIV. James showed off $1 million one dollar bills in the back of a van. https://t.co/CqJZc491V9 — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) January 30, 2020

Quality Control preparing for their 2020 Stripper Bowl party going down in Miami 💸 pic.twitter.com/noqRP5w00V — Rap All-Stars 🏆 (@RapAllStars) January 30, 2020

