WATCH: Miami Strippers Seen Wading Through Ocean of Cash at Super Bowl Party

Super Bowl
AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

Videos showing strippers in Miami, Florida, wading through an ocean of cash at a Super Bowl party has washed over the Internet this week, proving that maybe the city’s exotic entertainers were some of the biggest winners on Super Bowl Sunday.

The amazing video shows the strippers walking through thousands of dollar bills that are lying on the floor in a carpet so thick that the floor is not visible in the image, the New York Post reported.

Another video shows the heavily tattooed rapper, Post Malone, literally handing out bundles of dollar bills at a Miami club. It is reported he dropped $50,000 in cash that night.

And former NFL player and recently inducted Hall of Famer Edgerrin James was also seen among piles of cash at an event entitled the “Stripper Bowl.”

