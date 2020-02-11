Wisconsin Swim Coach Accused of Hiding Secret Cam in Locker Rooms

A coach of a Wisconsin swimming school has been accused of hiding a video camera in the employee locker rooms.

Jacob Masbruch, 21, a coach at Swimtastic Swim School in Waukesha, Wisconsin, was arrested last Friday after a colleague at the school told police that she found a cell phone hidden in a tissue box on a shelf in the employee locker room, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

The police reported that the phone had been positioned toward the shower and changing areas.

Masbruch said he tried to destroy the phone and then fled the school. He was later confronted at his home by the police.

An investigation of the suspect’s devices in his home revealed videos of at least four women from the school. The victims in the videos ranged in age from 15 to 25 and were reportedly taken in areas of the pool that only employees can access. A video of the woman who called the police was among those discovered on Masbruch’s devices.

Waukesha police Lt. Jerry Habenek praised the pool’s staffers.

“The Swimtastic staff has been very cooperative with this investigation,” Lt. Habenek said. “It should be noted that the camera was only ever used in the employee changing room. This investigation is revealing that no clients of Swimtastic were the subject of this crime.”

Masbruch was hit with five felony counts of capturing an intimate representation. He made his first court appearance on Feb. 10, where a $1,500 bond was set.

