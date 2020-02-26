WATCH: Astros Booed at Spring Training as Alex Bregman Gets Plunked

Alex Bregman
The MLB regular season hasn’t even started yet, and the Houston Astros are already getting beat up. The team was booed at spring training and Alex Bregman got plunked as the Stros faced the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday.

As Bregman stood at the plate on Wednesday, he took a ball in the back from Cardinals pitcher Ramon Santos.

The Astros were also booed as they took on the Mets:

Jose Altuve also took the slings and arrows of fans when he stepped up to the plate:

Carlos Correa was given a going over by fans, as well:

The team has faced displeasure every time they’ve hit the field so far.

Houston is obviously still facing guff from the fans after its now infamous sign-stealing scandal.

Some fans also sported protest signs taking the Astros to task, though ballpark security quickly confiscated them:

